Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems will host a blood drive with Marsh Regional Blood Center on Monday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in celebration of National Health Center Week.

The blood mobile will be set up in the parking lot of Saltville Community Health Center (308 W Main St., Saltville).

Prior to donating blood, Marsh Regional Blood Center recommends being at least 17-years-old (if 17-years-old, you must have a parent/guardians permission), weigh at least 110 pounds or more, eat a well-balanced meal within four to six hours of blood donation, and be in general good health on the day you donate.

Individuals who currently have a cold, sore throat, fever, flu, fever blisters or are taking antibiotics won’t be able to donate.

When donating whole blood, individuals give roughly one pint – or 500 mL – of blood. This donation can save up to three lives and takes less than an hour. The entire process of donating blood – from the health questionnaire and physical to the actual donation and refreshments – typically takes less than one hour. The needle stick itself only lasts a second, and the actual donation only takes an average of 8-10 minutes.

Anyone with questions about specific medications or medical conditions may call the blood bank at 423-408-7500.

Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.

To reserve a time slot, use the link below: https://form.jotform.com/231423448423148.

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has locations in Saltville, Meadowview, Tazewell, and Bristol. To schedule an appointment, call 276-496-4492.