Laughter, heart, and humanity take the stage in WCC Theatre’s ‘The Boys Next Door’ Oct 21, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wytheville Community College (WCC) Theatre is inviting the community to experience The Boys Next Door, a humorous and heartwarming production written by Tom Griffin, directed by Robert “Joe” Burnett.kAm%96 q@JD }6IE s@@C 46?E6CD @? 7@FC >6? H:E9 :?E6==64EF2= 5:D23:=:E:6D =:G:?8 E@86E96C :? 2 4@>>F?2= 2A2CE>6?E F?56C E96 DFA6CG:D:@? @7 2? 62C?6DE[ 3FE :?4C62D:?8=J 3FC?65\@FE D@4:2= H@C<6C ?2>65 y24<] %96 A=2J 7@==@HD E96:C 52:=J =:G6D[ D9@H:?8 9@H @C5:?2CJ >@>6?ED @7E6? 364@>6 >@>6?E@FD 2?5 566A=J 7F??J] p3@G6 2==[ :E D6CG6D 2D 2 C6>:?56C E92E 6G6CJ@?6[ C682C5=6DD @7 23:=:EJ[ D66<D =@G6[ =2F89E6C[ 2?5 2 D6?D6 @7 AFCA@D6 :? =:76]k^Am kAmQ%9:D :D 2 DE@CJ E92E H:== >2<6 J@F =2F89[ >2<6 J@F C67=64E[ 2?5 F=E:>2E6=J =62G6 J@F >@G65[Q D2:5 5:C64E@C y@6 qFC?6EE] Q~FC 42DE 2?5 4C6H 92G6 H@C<65 E:C6=6DD=J E@ 3C:?8 E96D6 362FE:7F=[ 4@>A=6I 492C24E6CD E@ =:76[ 2?5 H6 42??@E H2:E E@ D92C6 E96:C DE@CJ H:E9 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]Qk^Am People are also reading… Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections New Virginia Tech president Linton is 'all in on athletics' Was it her plane? Amelia Earhart expedition reveals what it found kAm!6C7@C>2?46D H:== E2<6 A=246 @? ~4E] b_ 2?5 b`[ }@G] e[ 2?5 f 2E f A]>][ H:E9 5@@CD @A6?:?8 2E eib_ A]>] p== D9@HD H:== 36 96=5 :? E96 $?J56C pF5:E@C:F> @7 vC2JD@? w2== @? (rr’D (JE96G:==6 42>AFD[ =@42E65 2E `___ t2DE |2:? $EC66E :? (JE96G:==6]k^AmkAm!6C7@C>2?46D 2C6 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4] %:4<6ED 2C6 Sg 7@C 86?6C2= 25>:DD:@?[ Sf 7@C D6?:@C 4:E:K6?D We_ZX 2?5 DEF56?ED W2?J 286[ 2?J D49@@=X[ 2?5 7C66 7@C (rr DEF56?ED H:E9 xs] r2D9 @C 4964< H:== 36 2446AE65 W?@ 4C65:E @C 563:E 42C5DX] %:4<6ED >2J 36 AFC492D65 2E E96 3@I @77:46 :? E96 y@9?D@? {@33J[ 25;246?E E@ $?J56C pF5:E@C:F>[ 368:??:?8 b_ >:?FE6D AC:@C E@ 6249 A6C7@C>2?46] }@E6[ E9:D D9@H 4@?E2:?D 25F=E =2?8F286] xE :D ?@E C64@>>6?565 7@C 49:=5C6? @C A6@A=6 H9@ H@F=5 36 @776?565]k^Am kAm%@ C6D6CG6 E:4<6ED :? 25G2?46[ 244@>>@52E:@?D[ @C 86?6C2= 56E2:=D 23@FE E96 AC@5F4E:@?[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iH44E962EC6oH44]G44D]65FQmH44E962EC6oH44]G44D]65Fk^2m @C 42== afe\aab\cfhd] %96 q@JD }6IE s@@C 3J %@> vC:77:? :D AC6D6?E65 3J 2CC2?86>6?E H:E9 r@?4@C5 %962EC:42=D @? 3692=7 @7 sC2>2E:DED !=2J $6CG:46]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday The Virginia Tech legend, who turns 80 on Sunday, was saluted by the Lane Stadium crowd.