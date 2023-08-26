At a couple of social events last weekend, folks approached me to ask if it were true I was running for office. There are a bunch of elections coming up, including a “special” one on Aug. 29.

Let me try to explain the kernel of truth behind those rumors, while suggesting a solution to those who may share similar frustrations. I’m not running but will certainly be writing in names on any ballot choice where there is no opposition.

For much of this spring and summer, I twisted myself into a pretzel, agonizing over the opportunity for a different kind of public service from what I’ve spent the past three decades doing in non-profit housing and food. Where I live, in the West Wytheville precinct, means there are at least 13 seats up for grabs, and eight of them unopposed.

That’s not right. No seat should be a given, uncontested, just because one party is dominant or no one from the citizenry is interested enough to mount the prerequisite challenge. Nearly everyone complains about our elected officials, very few of us actually run for office, and not enough of us actually vote.

Fast forward to this election cycle. That a relative newcomer, former legislative aide, and law partner of the outgoing/resigned member of the House of Delegates, is getting a free ride to Richmond should be galling to anyone who cares a whit about what is at stake in Richmond. Without opposition and a chance for honest and open debate, we do not know much about him other than his political affiliation.

I thought long and hard about running for that open House seat, first as an Independent, and then in the special election as a Democrat. In weighing the choice, I couldn’t see past the retail politics side of the equation for the opportunity to be involved in the weighty policy making decisions. While I am retiring, I would have been unavailable for much of the campaign season. I know there were others who tried to make this opportunity work as well.

Having a choice on the ballot, or for anything for that matter, is a bit like a compromise, which has sadly evolved into a pejorative that too few want to countenance. Without choices, there’s no hope for compromise and moving past the deadlock gripping government today. Without compromise, we might as well settle for the most fearsome form of government which doesn’t recognize rights and justice, diversity of opinion and experience as well as inclusion of the disadvantaged.

I apologize for my own equivocation, yet hope you will join me in writing in names for all those open seats on the upcoming ballot. For the House of Delegates election on Aug. 29 and Nov. 7, I encourage you to write in the name of my friend, Patricia S. Austin. She chose to return here after retiring from a career in the health care sector in the Washington, D.C., area. She would be a very good and experienced choice. Perhaps in the future, we’ll have full and competitive ballots for all races, which will increase civic interest and more meaningful, representative government.

Sincerely,

Andy Kegley

Wytheville, Va.