Capitol Commentary Giving Thanks and Remembering the Hungry U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith Nov 20, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Families across Central, Southside and Southwest Virginia continue to make purchases for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.kAm(:E9 2== E96 8C@46CJ D9@AA:?8 E2<:?8 A=246 29625 @7 %92?<D8:G:?8[ =@42= 8C@46CJ DE@C6D H:== DFC6=J 36 3FDJ]k^AmkAm(9:=6 E96 2G2=2?496 @7 4FDE@>6CD 9:EE:?8 8C@46CJ DE@C6D A2:?ED 2 C@DJ A:4EFC6 @7 9@=:52J 4966C[ :E :D :>A@CE2?E E@ C6>6>36C ?@E 2== A6@A=6 86E E@ D92C6 E96 4966C]k^AmkAmx? >2?J 4@>>F?:E:6D[ E96C6 2C6 7@=<D H9@ DECF88=6 E@ >2<6 6?5D >66E] q6:?8 23=6 E@ 277@C5 32D:4 7@@5 :E6>D 42? 36 2 EC:4<J 7:?2?4:2= E2D<] !C@G:5:?8 2 %92?<D8:G:?8 >62= 7@C 2? 6?E:C6 72>:=J 4C62E6D 2? 6G6? 9:896C 6IA6?D6]k^Am People are also reading… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Kickoff time set for Commonwealth Clash between Virginia football and Virginia Tech New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Smyth voters convey their priorities Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children On-loan propane bus, adjustments help Smyth school system lower diesel use kAm%96 &?:E65 (2J @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 :D @?6 =@42= @C82?:K2E:@? 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