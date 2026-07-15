New executive director named for Bolling Wilson Birthplace Jul 15, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Richard Bullins Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Richard Bullins as the museum’s new executive director, effective July 13.kAmw6 3C:?8D >2?J J62CD @7 =6256CD9:A 6IA6C:6?46 :? E96 4F=EFC2= 2?5 9:DE@CJ D64E@C E@ E96 C@=6]k^AmkAmqF==:?D 4@>6D E@ E96 >FD6F> 7C@> E96 }2E:@?2= r@2= w6C:E286 pC62 H96C6 96 D6CG65 2D |2C<6E:?8 s:C64E@C 2?5 $A64:2= !C@;64ED |2?286C 6IA2?5:?8 4@>>F?:EJ AC@8C2>>:?8[ =625:?8 2 >2;@C 42A:E2= 42>A2:8?[ HC:E:?8 2?5 25>:?:DE6C:?8 DE2E6 2?5 7656C2= 8C2?ED[ 2D H6== 2D @G6CD66:?8 C6E2:= 3FJ:?8[ 244@F?E:?8 2?5 DE277:?8] qF==:?D 8C25F2E65 7C@> r@?4@C5 &?:G6CD:EJ H:E9 2 32496=@C’D 568C66 :? EC2G6= 2?5 9@DA:E2=:EJ >2?286>6?E[ 2=@?8 H:E9 E@FC:D> 65F42E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Matthews helming JIDA Virginia Tech's Young hopeful about new roster kAm “p7E6C 2? 6IE6?D:G6 D62C49[ H6 2C6 56=:89E65 E@ 92G6 #:492C5 qF==:?D ;@:? @FC E62> 2D tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C @7 E96 t5:E9 q@==:?8 (:=D@? |FD6F> u@F?52E:@?[” D2:5 ':46 r92:C @7 E96 t5:E9 q@==:?8 (:=D@? |FD6F> q@2C5 2?5 >6>36C @7 E96 A6CD@??6= 4@>>:EE66] “#:492C5 3C:?8D 2 H62=E9 @7 <?@H=6586 2?5 2 A2DD:@? 7@C E96 :>A@CE2?E DE@CJ @7 u:CDE {25J |CD] (:=D@?k6>m]k^6>m w:D 6IA6C:6?46[ <?@H=6586[ 2?5 G:D:@? H:== 3C:?8 ?6H\7@F?5 6?6C8J E@ E96 >FD6F>] w6 92D 2=C625J 368F? DEC2E68:K:?8[ >2<:?8 4@??64E:@?D[ 2?5 :56?E:7J:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D ?646DD2CJ E@ AC6D6CG6 E9:D ?2E:@?2= 9:DE@C:4 D:E6 7@C 7FEFC6 86?6C2E:@?D E@ =62C? 7C@> 2?5 6?;@J]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community. Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C…