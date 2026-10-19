Pilot summer meals program helps children in Wythe, Floyd Oct 19, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Children in Wythe and Floyd counties were among those who took part in a national pilot of Summer Meals for Kids with Amazon and No Kid Hungry.kAm~? |@?52J[ u665:?8 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 2??@F?465 E96 C6DF=ED @7 E96 AC@8C2> E92E 56=:G6C65 agh[_ae 7C66 >62=D 5:C64E=J E@ b[bad 49:=5C6? :? $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 36EH66? |2J 2?5 pF8FDE]k^AmkAmQ(6VC6 :?4C65:3=J 8C2E67F= E@ p>2K@? 2?5 }@ z:5 wF?8CJ 7@C D6=64E:?8 @FC u@@5 q2?< E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 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CFC2= 4@>>F?:E:6D 92G6 E@=5 FD E92E 86EE:?8 E@ 2 EC25:E:@?2= DF>>6C >62= D:E6 42? 36 2 C62= 492==6?86[” D2:5 $2>2?E92 z:?8[ D6?:@C >2?286C @7 x??@G2E:@? 2E }@ z:5 wF?8CJ] “w@>6 56=:G6CJ 8:G6D 4@>>F?:E:6D 2?@E96C H2J E@ C6249 <:5D 5FC:?8 E96 DF>>6C[ 2?5 E9:D A:=@E :D 96=A:?8 FD 3F:=5 2 >@56= E92E :D AC24E:42= 7@C =@42= A2CE?6CD 2?5 46?E6C65 @? H92E 72>:=:6D ?665]”k^AmkAm~E96C $('p 4@F?E:6D :?4=F565 :? E96 A:=@E AC@8C2> H6C6 rC2:8[ |@?E8@>6CJ[ s:4<6?D@?[ (:D6[ {66[ 2?5 #FDD6==]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award “Community Champions” is a title that well describes a Chilhowie couple who has repeatedly but quietly given to their community. Earlier this …