First responders worked to ensure that a 73-year-old neighbor and a family’s dogs were safe when a burning outbuilding threatened their well-being.

Fire and EMS units and law enforcement were dispatched to the 718 Matson Drive scene at 7:14 a.m. Saturday. According to Jim Talley, Marion Fire-EMS Fire Battalion Chief, the rescue crew, a Marion Police Department officer and a sheriff’s deputy were first on the scene.

They noticed that a kennel still occupied by dogs was next to the about 300-square-foot shed. As they moved the dogs to safety, Talley said, they also observed that window blinds in a nearby home were softening and melting from the heat. Neighbors alerted the first responders that an elderly man lived in the home.

After knocking and multiple attempts at communication, the man advised the rescuers that he couldn’t get out.

Marion Police Sgt. Josh Taylor then forced the door. Taylor and April Shipley, a firefighter/EMT-Intermediate, entered the home and got the man, who was coughing and said he was having trouble breathing from smoke that had entered the home.

After on-scene care, Talley said the man was “transported to the hospital as a precaution.”

Marion Police Chief John Clair noted Shipley and Taylor’s actions to the Marion Town Council Monday evening.

While individuals were living in the outbuilding, Talley said, they all escaped without harm. They told first responders that they were living there while the house was being remodeled.

The shed was a total loss and siding on the back of the main house sustained heat damage.

The fire’s cause, Talley said, is undetermined but is suspected to be electrical.