The Southwest Virginia Region Four Auxiliary Communications amateur radio volunteers continued to bump up their community support in 2023 by participating in simultaneous contests for the second time this year. Both exercises broadened ham radio operators skills for actual regional emergency responses.

The Old Dominion 100 mile endurance horse ride and equathons in Orkney Springs, Virginia, is sponsored annually by the Old Dominion Equestrian Endurance Organization, Inc. and saw multiple events on the 9th and 10th of June. AUXCOMM Event Coordinator Frank Howard lead the 10th annual return to this event with six ham operators from Dugspur, Fairlawn, Galax, Pulaski, Woodlawn and Wytheville. More than 100 horse and rider teams were monitored and recorded on their 25, 55 and 100 mile long endurance treks across the terrain of the Shenandoah Valley. There were also ride and tie events and equathons. Event leaders were very pleased with the clear, concise and professional communications that kept the multiple events running smoothly.

The second event was the Tour de Mountains Bicycle Ride in Sparta, North Carolina, held on 10 June. AUXCOMM hams supported neighboring amateur radio operators in Sparta. The ride consisted of 40, 60 and 100 mile options for bicyclists with the largest loop running through Allegheny County, North Carolina, into Grayson County. Again, the value of volunteer communications was paramount to the safety of 84 cyclists, efficiently aiding two riders in distress and obtaining service for at least one bicycle break down.

Radio operators at both events carefully logged and reported participants along the multiple courses and communicated data from several check points and Aid Stations to event leaders. Data logs are paramount to account for safety and competitor points for horse riders. Both event organizers were looking forward to have the volunteer AUXCOMM teams back next year.

AUXCOMM volunteers are amateur, or ‘ham’ radio operators, licensed by the FCC. The word ‘amateur’ in their title means operators are federally licensed but legally cannot take pay for services, which include communication support during natural disasters for emergency management teams, and supporting public safety and community events. The Southwest Virginia Auxiliary Communications (AUXCOMM) team aligns with and supports Region 4 of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. The AUXCOMM team works closely with the Briarpatch Amateur Radio Service Club in Galax, and includes members from SW Virginia and NW North Carolina.

Check us out at www.briarpatcharc.com for AUXCOMM and Briarpatch radio club meeting times, on the air nets and our calendar of upcoming events. Everyone is welcome!