The 15th annual Tri-State Beef Cattle conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville, Tennessee, on Aug. 3rd. This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers.

The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions covering such topics as approaching your lender, pasture management, beef cattle outlook, predator control, and antibiotic rules and colostrum quality.

There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves. “This year’s conference will be one that should add dollars to your bottom line whether you run a stocker or a cow-calf operation,” said Dr. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee Extension Associate Professor and Extension Livestock Economist.

A trade show will be open during the conference, with many of the organizations involved in the region’s beef industry there for participants to meet and learn more about their products and services. The conference will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and the program beginning at 9:10 a.m.

The trade show will open at 8 a.m.

The meeting is being sponsored by the University of Tennessee Extension, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Registration information and complete details will be available through the Smyth County Extension Office.

Registration for the conference is $20 through July 21st and $25 after July 21st. Additional information can be obtained through the Extension office.

The morning will begin with the Market Outlook as seen by Kevin Good of Cattle Fax, followed by a talk on predator control by Mr. Chad Fox of the USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services, based in Southwestern Virginia.

Next Dr. Bill Johnson and Jerry Gibbs will share some strategies on approaching your lender.

After a morning break, Smyth County’s own Dr. John Currin will discuss new antibiotic rules as well as how nutrition affects colostrum quality in fresh cows. Following lunch, Dr. Gary Bates will share some ideas on pasture management.

Year after year, the conference receives high marks for being helpful and timely to attendees. This year, prices are good (so far) so it is also a good time to invest in yourself as well. See you there!

Upcoming EventsJune 26-30—State 4-H Congress, campus of Virginia Tech.

July 1—Southwest 4-H Tractor Club Summer Trip, Southeast Old Thresher’s Reunion, Denton, N.C.

July 11—VQA Sale.

July 17—VQA Steer Take-up.

July 19—VQA Heifer Take-up.

July 22-Aug. 5—Rich Valley Fair events.

July 22—Lawnmower Racing, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

July 27-28—ATV Events, Rich Valley Fair, 7 p.m.

July 27-29—Beef-Up Program, VA Tech.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.