“What have we gotten ourselves into?” Joneen looks out the airplane window at blizzard conditions with the wind blowing 70 mph. We’ve just landed at Keflavik after a six-hour flight (which left three hours late). I didn’t know jets would land in these conditions, but our pilot makes it look easy. We’re arriving in Iceland for a six day tour to see the northern lights (a bucket list thing). Iceland in January? The travel book says the weather isn’t much different from Southwest Virginia this time of year. HMMM. Can’t remember something like this in Bastian. Indeed, what have we gotten ourselves into?

We’ve arrived a day early to get over jet lag before our tour starts so we’re not concerned with the delay. It’ll be good to check into the hotel and get some rest. The jet skids a bit as we taxi and then stops on the tarmac. The captain says we don’t have a gate yet and is waiting for clearance. What we aren’t told until much later is that a jet that is already at a gate has blown sideways into the jetway, damaging both the plane and the gate. The airport is closed until the wind dies down. We’re one of seven flights allowed to land and then held on the tarmac.

The captain assures us that the delay will be temporary and initially gives us an update every thirty minutes, then every hour but, as the afternoon progresses, he stops giving updates and just leaves the door to the flight deck open in case anyone wants to talk with him. The flight attendants try to make us comfortable, but they’ve been up for 24 hours, too, and are fading. There’s not much to do but read, doze, watch it snow and blow and try to stay calm. How long can they keep us out here before enough nerves fray and we have a situation? Several times I nap only to be awoken by the plane shaking violently. At first, I think we’ve hit turbulence but then realize we’re on the ground and being buffeted by gale-force winds. The scene is surreal.

As darkness falls – we’ve been sitting here for eight hours -we see busses on the tarmac. It seems the airport has decided to mount a rescue of sorts. A set of stairs is rolled up to the plane and a half-dozen bulky guys in orange coveralls line the downwind rail. I think this is overkill until one of the first folks off the plane is nearly taken off the stairs by the wind. He’s only safe because two of the bulky guys grab him before he can fall. Having observed this, I’m more than happy to accept help when it’s my turn.

We’re bussed to the terminal and make our way to baggage claim where we’re told there is no chance our baggage will get off the plane tonight. I spend a couple of hours standing in line and filling out paperwork for lost baggage. We’re given a voucher to rent cold weather clothing in Reykjavik. How long do they think this will take? We make our way to the lobby. The travel brochure says the transportation folks will be waiting for us. I guess that’s technically correct since our transportation is a city bus line and when we arrive at the counter, we’re given tickets.

The hour-long bus ride to Reykjavik deposits us at the city bus terminal where we wait in the wind and snow for the “blue” shuttle. I can vouch that there are a least six other colors since we watch them all arrive and leave before blue arrives. One would think it reasonable that the shuttle would take us to our hotel. Not so. The driver pulls up to a construction site and points vaguely in the direction of a side street. “Take a right and your hotel will be on that street.” He fails to mention how far.

Having been awake for 30 hours and missing our winter garb, we’re not much up for a “find it” hike in a dark, windy, strange city. Luckily other folks have Google Maps and we follow them to our hotel. Check-in is the smoothest thing that has happened today and we’re directed to a local “American Bar” for a burger and beer. There’s American football on TV and patrons are singing “Country Roads”… go figure.

We fall into bed exhausted. I’m awakened at 3 AM because the power in our room is out. I trudge to the desk and the night guy follows me back upstairs to flip the breaker for our room. “New construction. It happens sometimes.”

Tomorrow, we meet our tour guide and begin our tour. Joneen and Dale’s excellent adventure is just getting started.

Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.