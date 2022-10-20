A job that’s eggs-actly perfect

Note: Here’s a vintage column, lightly edited, from a simpler time, way back 2011. I’ll return with new shenanigans next week.

***

When it all goes south and a robot finally takes my job, I am going to cook omelets on a cruise ship.

That’s my plan. Don’t knock it.

Thanks to Uncle Sam’s refund, I spent time at sea and witnessed the majestic artistry of the oceanic omelet cooker. The job appeals to me in a way that foraging for scrap metal and selling bodily fluids – two of the few non-newspaper occupations for which I am qualified – do not.

On board this luxury vessel with a much lighter wallet and a head full of dire predictions about the future of my industry, I decided to use my vacation to scout out potential job opportunities should the robot timetable accelerate. I’ve already anticipated that conversation.

“You wanted to see me, sir?”

“Oh, yes, Hollifield. Come in, come in, old chap. How’s the family?”

“Fine, sir.”

“Very good. We’re going to have to let you go.”

“What?”

“Yes, we have this new robot, the Columnater 9000. We just enter some of the words you tend to overuse – monkeys, Johnny Cash, tire tool, dog snot, beer, naked, truck, pepper spray, etc. – and it spits out a weekly column of knee-smacking, low-brow hilarity for a fraction of what we pay you. Very efficient.”

“Should I clean out my desk?”

“No need. The Columnater 9000 vaporized all your personal belongings. As I said, very efficient.”

Skipper of the cruise ship was an appealing job, but, since my only qualifications were piloting a canoe and a vague recollection of half a dozen “Love Boat” reruns, my chances of becoming the next Capt. Stubing were slim.

I scanned the activity list and looked for something at which I could excel. And there it was: Trivia contest host. I walked on over just as the trivia festivities were getting started.

What better job than a jovial master of ceremonies for an afternoon of brainy fun on the promenade deck?

Wrong.

A segment of the populace on the ship was college-age spring breakers, and one school apparently issued each student the same haircut, a smart-a** attitude and a gallon of grain alcohol punch before saying, “Bon voyage.”

The trivia host was doomed from the start. It went something, though not exactly, like this:

“Hey, guys, ready to have some fun?”

“Bleep yeah!”

“Alrighty, we don’t say that word here on the promenade deck.”

“Bleep you!”

“OK, first question. Which hairy, mythical beast – “

“Your mother.”

“(Sigh) My mother is not a hairy, mythical beast.”

“She was last night.”

I was positive that 15 minutes after I assumed the duties of trivia contest host, I would be confined to my cabin on a manslaughter charge for beating a frat boy to death with a deck chair.

The next morning, though, I glimpsed my future. I stood in line for an omelet and was memorized by the chef’s fluid motion, his attention to detail and the end result of his handiwork. I could see a sense of satisfaction on his face, though it could have been my Bloody Mary goggles.

“You like your job?”

“Is good.”

“Robots are going to take mine.”

“You want ham?”

“Yep.”

Each morning I went back. We struck up quite a friendship based on his ability to make omelets and my ability to eat them.

Many of our conversations went like this:

“I think I’ll have an omelet today.”

“You want ham?”

“Yep.”

There on the open sea with my omelet-making friend, the job-stealing robots seemed far, far away.

I’m back home now, though, and I fear I hear the terrifying mechanical clank of the Columnator 9000 on the bitter, mountain wind.

I better start working on my omelet skills.

That’s my plan. Don’t knock it.