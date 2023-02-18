National Forest fire managers plan to burn up to 8,779 acres this spring, including a nearly 3,000-acre area in Smyth County. The smoke from that prescribed burn may linger in portions of Wythe County.

This week, the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest announced its crews will begin conducting prescribed burns this month. The Clinch Ranger District and Mount Rogers National Recreation Area will implement several prescribed burning projects to reduce forest fuels, improve conditions of wildlife habitat restore characteristics of a fire-adapted ecosystem, and better protect communities, according to a news release.

That release said, “Prescribed burning is one of the most important tools the Forest Service uses to improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk. Safety is the Forest Service’s top priority, and fire managers will conduct prescribed burns only under appropriate weather conditions.”

The burns are planned for sites in Smyth, Grayson and Washington counties as well as Dickenson, Scott and Wise counties.

Two of the burns may produce smoke that could linger in Wythe County. They are:

The 2,797-acre Glade Mountain burn unit, which is 3.5 miles south of Interstate 81, 5 miles southeast of Atkins, and 6 miles northeast of Sugar Grove. Forest Roads 86 and 644 and a small section of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail may be closed during burn operations. Smoke effects may linger in Smyth County and portions of Wythe County.

The 700-acre Snake Den burn unit, which is 0.83 mile southwest of the community of Camp, 7 miles east/southeast of Sugar Grove, and 8.25 miles south of I-81. Forest Service Rd. 16, Virginia Highlands Horse Trail #337, and Horne Knob Trail #308 may be closed during burn operations. Smoke effects may linger in Smyth County and portions of Wythe County.

“For public safety, forest visitors and recreationists are asked to be aware of fire crews and vehicles in these areas. Please take caution as roads and trails may be used as control lines for the burn and could be temporarily impacted by low-intensity fire and smoke. Trails may be closed for a short duration during the burn for public safety,” said the release.

For more information on the prescribed burn program, individuals may call the Clinch Ranger District office at 276-679-8370 or the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at 276-783-5196, or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj, or follow Twitter: https://twitter.com/GWJNF and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GWJNF.