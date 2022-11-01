STRICTLY OBSERVING: Racing down to Rural Retreat

Fred Brown grew up on a dairy farm in Rural Retreat and has spent his entire life in the former cabbage capital of the world.

“You see so many people settling in Wythe County now,” he said. “It is such a nice area and I feel very fortunate to have lived here.”

When Brown was growing up in the 1940s, he can recall receiving electricity for the first time at his home, necessary for his family’s grade A dairy farm. He also remembers using horses to export the cabbage they grew. He adds that the vegetable was a main crop for Rural Retreat until the 1960s.

However, as a man in the prime of life in the 1960s, Brown had things on his mind other than farming, such as racing his 1947 Chevrolet along dirt tracks in the region.

“Almost every little town in the area had its own little dirt track and they all seemed to draw in people,” he remembered. “It was B.C. Umberger who knew I liked to race cars and suggested we build our own track.”

Construction on the track began in 1969 in the small community of Pine Ridge and Wythe Raceway officially opened for business in August 1970. With the construction of Interstate 81 a couple of years later, Brown says he was very fortunate that the racetrack was located conveniently off of Rural Retreat Exit 60, giving everyone easy access to Wythe Raceway.

In the early days, even for the first decade or so, Brown says that most of the drivers who competed at Wythe Raceway made their own parts and maintained their own racecars, independently welding parts together.

“Most of the racers were mechanics who pretty much built their own cars,” he explained. “You might see their racecars parked outside their service stations and they would work on them at night or whenever they had time.”

Today, most parts can be bought and easily assembled. Brown also noted that the safety regulations and features in new racecars are much more complex than in the early days of Wythe Raceway.

“Cars now have full containment seats,” he explained. “The helmets are much more durable and the clothes worn by drivers are flame retardant. Back then, people just made do with what they had.”

Brown says that Wythe Raceway was a huge public draw from the beginning. In the early days, there simply wasn’t much else to do in Rural Retreat on Saturday nights apart from the now-extinct drive-in movie theater. Many people came to Wythe Raceway from the surrounding area as well because of the uniqueness of the track.

“It was high-banked and bigger than any of the other small-town tracks,” Brown pointed out. “It was about the size of the track in Bristol.”

Wythe Raceway attracted big numbers in terms of both spectators and competitors. The raceway also offered more bleachers and seating space for attendees, whereas most tracks in the region offered little to no seating.

“A lot of times, you would just have people sitting around a racetrack that was built in the middle of an open field,” Brown said.

Another great asset to the Wythe Raceway was its spectacular view. On either side of the racetrack, nothing can be seen but the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Wythe and Bland counties. Spectators can also witness the incomparable Appalachian sunset as the perfect backdrop for a Saturday night race. At its conclusion, both the interstate and service roads are easily accessible for the ride home. Brown, 81, and Jim Young, 85, who waters the track and runs machinery at Wythe Raceway, are two legends you will see at every race.

From April through September, Wythe Raceway hosts about 20 to 25 races each year. In the off-season, the track welcomes cross-country motorcycle races in October and November, which involves 400 to 500 competitors over several hundred acres. Even a monster truck show is scheduled for next season.

The late Jim White was another Wythe Raceway legend. Working as a referee for many of the competitions, White’s easygoing nature and universally likeable personality often elected him as the mediator between two disputing racers.

“Jim had a passion for racing and knew every rule in the book,” Brown said of his late friend. “The racers might get mad at each other, but they never got mad at Jim. He was an excellent person and an asset to both our track and everyone around him.”

After nine months of around-the-clock construction, the half-mile track of Wythe Raceway was born out of the many ridges and trees of the Rural Retreat countryside that connected Fred Brown’s property to that of his partner, B.C. Umberger. Brown praised everyone from the graters, who cut 95 feet deep into the ground to make the track, to the millers, who took every tree that was chopped down to build the grandstands and bleachers, for collectively building Wythe Raceway into the local icon it has been for 52 years and counting. A sprint racer exceeded 140 miles per hour on the track, maintaining its reputation for being a high speed, smooth and wide track.

As a wheelchair-bound patron, Brown assures me that I would have a supreme view. I look forward to my first visit to Wythe Raceway next season.