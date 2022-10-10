Golden Wave rolls over GW

Isaiah Boyd ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries and Ian Scammell added 168 yards and two scores on 23 carries to lead the Golden Wave past the Maroons.

Boyd scored on runs of 56, 43 and 70 in the first quarter alone as Grundy went up 22-7. He also had a 38-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Scammell ran for touchdowns of 33 and 25 yards in the second half for Grundy (3-3), which finished with 427 yards on the ground,.

Ben Jollay led George Wythe through the air, completing 15-of-19 passes for 192 and two scores, and also ran 53 yards and another touchdown. He threw scoring passes of 48 yards to Leyton Fowler and 20 yards to Austin Repass. Laden Houston also had a 15-yard touchdown run for Maroons to pull within 7-6 early in the first quarter.

George Wythe (4-3) threw for 224 yards on the night.

George Wythe 7 7 6 8 — 28

Grundy 22 6 6 8 — 42

Scoring summary

GR-Boyd 56 run (Scammell run)

GW-Houston 15 run (Mitchell kick)

GR-Boyd 43 run (Scammell run)

GR-Boyd 70 run (run failed)

GW-Fowler 48 pass from Ben Jollay (Mitchell kick)

GR-Scammell 33 run (run failed)

GW-B.Jollay 6 run (kick failed)

GR-Scammell 25 run (run failed)

GR-Boyd 38 run (Scammell pass from Lester)

GW-Repass 20 pass from B.Jollay (Houston pass from Houston)

Team Stats

First Downs: GW 16; GR 20. Rush-yards: GW 21-102; GR 45-427. Comp-Att-Int: GW 18-23-1; GR 4-8-0. Pass yards: GW 224; GR 24. Fumbles-Lost: GW 2-1; GR 1-0. Penalty-yards: GW 9-65; GR 5-31.