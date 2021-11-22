 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $169,900

  • Updated
3 bed 2 bath brick ranch home located in the heart of Fort Chiswell. A rare find of a property with this kind of convenience to area schools, interstate, groceries, trails, and the new river. Large carport, oversized lot, all included in this one. One level living at its best, This one needs a little TLC, but can be a great starter home, investment for future commercial use, or retire here and walk to get our groceries and do your banking. Call to schedule your showing.

