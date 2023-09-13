Country roads take me home! To this beautiful turn of the century farmhouse located in Tazewell Virginia. Southern charm greets you the second you walk in the front door with elegant wood working on the doorways, and steps. This home boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, and large windows that let in plenty of light. The bedrooms are cozy and comfortable, and the bathrooms offer modern fixtures and finishes. Outside, you'll enjoy a large yard with plenty of space for gardening or entertaining. The home is in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to downtown and shopping. Located less than 4 miles away is the Back of The Dragon, Virginia's only designated motorcycle route and the premier riding road on the East Coast. Dont miss your chance to own this stunning home!