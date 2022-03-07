 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $189,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $189,900

Amazing property, small piece of heaven. This cozy cottage has it all. As you enter the circle drive you will notice the all fenced in barn that would be perfect for your mini farm. new double carport and nice new all metal 10x16 storage shed. there's also a very cool spring house. Covered front and rear porches, so much character in this home. Nice rockwork in the living room with a wood stove and built in Flat screen TV, separate dining room with outside access to the covered front porch. Wood stove in the living room and the basement. Nice upgrades in the kitchen. just off the kitchen is the mud room complete with washer and dryer, and outside access to the large brick paver patio. This is a great entertainment space. theres also a nice sized master bedroom. also off the kitchen is an upstairs attic which would be great for extra storage. In the basement theres a second bedroom and extra room that could easily be converted to a third bedroom. 2 outside entrances and storage room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saltville approves ARPA 'wish list'

Saltville approves ARPA 'wish list'

Saltville’s first responders, employees, restaurants, youth recreation and more are set to benefit from the town’s first round of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The council approved late last month a list of items on the town’s “wish list.” 

JUST SAYIN': Mad at the world

They moved the bathroom scales in Walmart, and I’ve never been so upset. They used to be against the back wall. You go through the paint secti…