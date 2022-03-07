2 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $189,900

Amazing property, small piece of heaven. This cozy cottage has it all. As you enter the circle drive you will notice the all fenced in barn that would be perfect for your mini farm. new double carport and nice new all metal 10x16 storage shed. there's also a very cool spring house. Covered front and rear porches, so much character in this home. Nice rockwork in the living room with a wood stove and built in Flat screen TV, separate dining room with outside access to the covered front porch. Wood stove in the living room and the basement. Nice upgrades in the kitchen. just off the kitchen is the mud room complete with washer and dryer, and outside access to the large brick paver patio. This is a great entertainment space. theres also a nice sized master bedroom. also off the kitchen is an upstairs attic which would be great for extra storage. In the basement theres a second bedroom and extra room that could easily be converted to a third bedroom. 2 outside entrances and storage room.