VOLLEYBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 1-0 5-0
Giles 1-0 4-0
Bland County 1-0 3-0
George Wythe 0-0 4-4
Galax 0-1 3-1
Fort Chiswell 0-1 4-3
People are also reading…
Grayson County 0-1 2-3
MATCH RESULTS--
Monday Aug. 28
Fort Chiswell def. Chilhowie 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10
Giles def. Radford 25-22, 16-25, 27-25, 25-18)
Rural Retreat def. Grayson County 14-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19
Galax at Eastern Montgomery (ppd)
Tuesday Aug. 29
Bland County def. Graham 25-17, 25-22, 25-13
Grayson County def. Holston 25-11, 25-5, 25-11
Auburn def. Radford 23-25, 25-12, 25-8, 25-23
Galax def. Narrows 25-17, 25-6, 25-20
Thursday Aug. 31
Giles def. Grayson County 25-22, 25-23, 25-15
Bland County def. Fort Chiswell 25-15, 25-14, 21-25, 25-15
Auburn def. Galax 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 15-8
Rural Retreat def. George Wythe 25-11, 25-13, 18-25, 26-24
Saturday Sept. 2
George Wythe def. Twin Springs 25-12, 25-19
Carroll County def. George Wythe 25-8, 25-22
Northwood def. George Wythe 25-12, 25-17
George Wythe def. Grundy 25-17, 25-10
Thomas Walker def. George Wythe 25-23, 23-25, 15-10
UPCOMING MATCHES--
Tomorrow
Bland County at Auburn
Tuesday Sept. 12
George Wythe at Bland County
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
Wednesday Aug. 30
Through the Pines Invitational
At Lebanon HS, Lebanon
Boys team scores:
Lebanon 26, Lee 69, Union 83, Castlewood 107, Virginia 174, Chilhowie 187, Bland County 194, John Battle 203, Eastside 215, John I. Burton 273, Rye Cove 282, Honaker 293, Gate City 325.
Girls team scores;
John Battle 52, Rural Retreat 91, Hurley 96, Virginia 98, John I. Burton 101, Eastside 107, Lee 130.
Saturday Sept. 2
Becky Selfe Invitational
At PH-Glade Spring HS, Glade Spring
Boys team scores:
Science Hill 31, Abingdon 53, Lee 78, David Crockett 107, Virginia 155, Bland County 176, West Ridge 178, Chilhowie 204, John Battle 231, John I. Burton 261.
Girls team scores:
Science Hill 33, David Crockett 36, Abingdon 80, John Battle 139, PH-Glade Spring 144, West Ridge 152, Virginia 192, Rural Retreat 201, John I. Burton 214.
GOLF
MATCH RESULTS--
Thursday Aug. 31
At Draper Valley Golf Course
Team scores;
Bland County withdrew; no report for other teams
UPCOMING MATCH--
Monday Sept. 11
At New River Country Club, Independence
Bland County vs. Grayson County, Fort Chiswell, Giles.
FOOTBALL
Team District Overall
Fort Chiswell 0-0 2-0
Grayson County 0-0 2-0
Giles 0-0 1-1
Auburn 0-0 0-1
George Wythe 0-0 0-1
Bland County 0-0 0-2
Galax 0-0 0-2
GAME RESULTS--
Friday Sept. 1
Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12
Graham 42, Galax 13
Radford 35, Giles 0
Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7
Auburn at Craig County (ppd/Sept. 8)
Bland County at Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (canceled/forfeit)
George Wythe (idle)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday Sept. 8
Carroll County at Galax
Graham at George Wythe
Grayson County at Rural Retreat
Auburn at Craig County
Bland County at Phelps KY
Fort Chiswell, Giles (idle)