VOLLEYBALL: Marion takes down Chilhowie

Ella Moss piled up 13 kills, a pair of blocks, three assists and 11 digs to lead Marion past Chilhowie, 3-1.

The Canes took the opening two sets 25-17 and 28-26 before the Warriors struck back, dealing a 25-17 loss. Marion rebounded with a 25-15 set to the take the win.

Aubree Whitt provided seven, five kills and nine service points. Sophia Keheley knocked down seven kills.

Warriors shut out Holston Hannah Goodwin tallied 21 service points, 13 kills, nine digs and five aces to lead Chilhowie to a 3-0 win over Holston.

The Warriors took the straight set win in commanding fashion, dispatching the Cavs 25-12, 25-20 and 25-9.

Josie Sheets added 22 assists and eight kills for the Warriors. Hannah Manns had eight kills, seven digs and two aces as Chilhowie improved to 8-5 overall and 1-0 in Hogoheegee District. Chloe Adams contributed 15 assists, 11 digs and seven kills.

Marion stuns

Carroll County The Hurricanes exacted some revenge behind another sterling performance by Marion’s Ella Moss.

Moss knocked down 13 kills and provided 14 service points and eight digs as the Hurricanes handed the Cavaliers a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 loss.

Brooke Langston’s seven kills, Sophia Keheley’s five kills and Aubree Whitt’s 14 assists were also important as the ‘Canes avenged an earlier loss to the team from Hillsville.

Pioneers stop NorthwoodJules Stanley had eight kills and Averi Russell dished out 18 assists in Lebanon’s 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 Hogoheegee District victory over the Panthers.

Rylee Buchanan finished with eight digs, Bailey Collins came up with six digs, Stanley had five digs) and Varney had five digs, putting together a tough defensive look for Lebanon.

Sydney Carter, Maddie Lowe, Michela Snodgrass and Carlee Frye paced Northwood.