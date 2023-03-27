Brookie Greiner, Andrew Mullins, and Braxton Cyphers are the winners in the James A. Bland Memorial Music Scholarship regional contest, held on March 19th at the Emory & Henry Chapel.

The contest is a feature of the Lions of Virginia and is held annually to honor the memory of James A. Bland, the composer of the former state song. "Carry Me Back to Ole Virginia."

Greiner and Mullins will advance to the state level to be held at the Lions of Virginia, District 24, state convention in Bristol, Virginia on April 28th.

Brooke Greiner, age 16 and the first place instrumental winner, is the daughter of Daniel and Kari Greiner of Rural Retreat. She is in the 11th grade and is home-schooled. She played Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer '' on the piano. She is sponsored by the Rural Retreat and Wytheville Lions Clubs.

Andrew Mullin, age 15 and the first place vocal winner, is the son of Erin Mullins of Wise. He is in the 10th grade and is home-schooled. He sang "If I Can't Love Her." by Alan Menken. He was accompanied on the piano by Ryan Wardell. He is sponsored by the Pound Lions Club.

The second place instrumental winner is Braxton Cyphers . His parents are Russel and Vanesa Cyphers of Wise. He is sponsored by the Pound Lions Club. He played "Ballade" on the piano.