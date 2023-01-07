Christians disregard for Christmas illustrates source of country's deeper problems

Let me say to all of you that enjoy reading these columns that you are my lifeline to ministry. You reading my columns and making your comments are a blessing to me. Although I must confess that for the past two weeks, I have not been able to write because of some major disappointments derived from events concerning Christmas.

I have been shocked, beyond belief, at the number of Christian pastors who are declaring that it does not bother them to use holiday rather than Christmas. Neither does it bother them to close their churches because the holiday fell on Sunday.

There is a problem when a holy day celebration is replaced by a “hol-i-day”. No other religious entity would dare think of closing places of worship on one of their highest holy days. Christmas is about celebrating the birth of the savior of all mankind. The giving of gifts is nice, but it is not a part of what Christmas is all about. It was God that gave gifts on a holy day. A holy day is about worship and thanksgiving. A hol-i-day is about individuals who celebrate a day off from work or just another chance to have the family together for feasting and gift giving. The majority of the gifts will be returned in a couple of days or put back into the closet to bring out and given away to someone else next time. Not another religious group will allow you to change the name of their holy days. No other religious group will allow their holy day to go by without spending time with whatever deity they hold dear.

The Jews would travel far with their families to worship on their most holy days because the day was all about God, and not Amazon or Walmart. It wasn’t about going to grandmas for dinner and presents. It was about the family coming together with the patriarchs of the family to go to the temple and give thanks for what God had done for them all year long. In all the history of God’s people, when they forgot to keep God in the forefront of their lives, they fell into unbelief and sin. God lifted his presence from them and with it went the blessings. They suffered, went into captivity and so on. Nothing good happened to them during that time until they realized that forsaking God had been the problem. When they repented and put God back into their lives, then God would restore them to fellowship and once again bring blessings.

Look at our land and ask yourself why things are the way they are now. Here is your answer in a nutshell. It begins with ungodly leadership in all forms of government, openly supporting every action that is contrary to the word and will of God. Then, it is the people who revel in such sins that allow the beastly nature of man to rise from within and to burst forth with all manner of evil. At the same time, true worshippers of God seem to get fewer because of discouragement, lack of faith in their spiritual leaders, and the difficulty of the times they live in. Wars, rumors of wars, sicknesses abound, both new and old.

2 Timothy 3:1-9 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.

For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth. Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith. But they shall proceed no further: for their folly shall be manifest unto all men, as theirs also was.

John 4:23-24 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth. This time is upon us. Get back to God. Honor His house. One way or another he is coming back. To heal and restore, or to take us out of this mess.