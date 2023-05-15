Over the past few weeks, I've been sharing about how God gave His Word to His people. It's important to remember that the men who wrote the Bible were inspired by the Holy Ghost. They didn't just decide to write a book, but God moved them to do so. And over the years, God has carefully preserved His Word so that we have the Bible we have today.

If you're interested, there are books you can read about how the translation process occurred and how we ended up with the Bible we have today. But for me, my confidence is in the God who revealed it all. He made the world and us, and He told people how it all happened. He inspired men to write about it, and I'm confident that He has watched over His Word so that what we have today is exactly what He wants us to have.

The Old Testament tells us about how God created the world, the plants, the animals, and humans. It also talks about how the world got into the shape it's in today. God chose a man named Abraham and his descendants, the children of Israel, and through them shows us how He worked out His plan to save humanity and the world from the sin curse.

The New Testament unveils the plan that God showed us in the Old Testament. It tells us about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, who fulfilled God's plan to save the souls of men and women who believe in Him. The book of Acts shows us how the message of Jesus was spread far and wide by those who were filled with the Holy Spirit.

The letters of Paul explain different problems that the early church encountered and how to address them. And the last book, Revelation, tells us about the future and how God will restore humanity, earth, and heaven and make all things new.

The Bible is a perfect book, written by imperfect men who were inspired by a perfect God. It's more than just a book of men; it's truly the book of God. I hope this encourages you to have assurance that the Bible is God's Word and that it's exactly what He wants us to have.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABC’s to becoming one:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and has risen again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and commit to follow Him.