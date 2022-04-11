 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $189,900

  Updated
Check this one out! 3 bed 2 bath home conveniently located to I-77 and I-81! This home features a super energy-efficient ductless heat pump, nice tile, laminate, and luxury vinyl flooring, all major appliances, a paved driveway, a covered back deck, a gazebo area covering the hot tub, metal carport, and much more. The hot tub is negotiable.

