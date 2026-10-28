Historically high FSA safety-net payments offer relief to Virginia farmers for 2025 crop year Oct 28, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia farmers battered by low commodity prices and market uncertainty in 2025 are receiving a historic round of federal farm safety-net assistance.kAm%96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6’D u2C> $6CG:46 p86?4J :D 5:DEC:3FE:?8 23@FE Sed >:==:@? :? D276EJ\?6E 2?5 4@?D6CG2E:@? 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