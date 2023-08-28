Fires in Canada. Flooding in California. Devasting destruction in Maui. Following the news this summer has taken a toll on my spirits. The barrage of discouraging headlines often leaves me feeling helpless and gloomy. Thankfully, in recent months, I've found two reliable antidotes to stress: my dog and my birds.

Well, I don’t actually own any birds (anymore.) But plenty populate the branches of the trees surrounding our farm. And each morning, they wake us with joyful tunes.

The dog, Scout, is a shepherd mix. Two years old, a shiny black coat, and 54 pounds of exuberance. She has two modes: play and nap. There is no middle ground. The girl needs her exercise, so every morning, before I launch into the day, we walk for at least 30 minutes. Often, I wear headphones while exercising to get news and insights from my favorite podcasts. However, author Cal Newport recommends a daily, input free walk in his fantastic book about managing our relationship with technology, Digital Minimalism.) So, for my first walk of the day, in the serene hours while the sun climbs up the sky, I go podcast free. No sounds but me, Scout, and the birds.

Take a moment to imagine that. Birds chirping from the fence line, paws padding on the asphalt, the tinkle of dog tags on my puppy's collar. Kinda makes your heart rate slow, just thinking about it, right?

Scout, still being a puppy, requires my attention. I cannot ruminate, or burrow down a rabbit hole of internal complaining, for too long before she spots a deer or a squirrel and darts in its direction. I must be ready, ideally a bit ahead of her, to give a command and corrective tug on her leash to remind her to heel. To stay with me, just like I stay present to her. She gives me much needed practice on grounding myself where we are, beside the green pasture, with the trees shifting beside us in the breeze.

While we walk, I listen to the birds. This summer is the first time I've really paid attention to how many different songs I hear. From the pip, pip, pips of small birds hiding in the leaves over my head, to the gravelly caw, caw of the large, black crows flapping high above us. I pay attention to each sound and attempt to parse out the different calls.

Please note, I'm not trying to learn which birds make which sounds. I have the Merlin Bird ID app on my phone, but no phone on my walk because, connecting with nature, remember? And while I'd like to learn more about birds, I don't want to add any "shoulds" to my already long to-do list. So, for now, I just appreciate the different sounds, the joyful cries, the amazing diversity of this lovely county I live in.

My faith in the restorative power of nature is well founded. A recent story in The Washington Post highlighted several benefits of interacting with nature, specifically listening to birds. The article cited several studies that demonstrated "a positive association between seeing or hearing birds and improved mental well-being."

We are blessed with an abundance of green trees to host plenty of birds here in Southwest Virginia. I encourage you to take advantage of the healing power of an intentional walk with nature, focusing on the rustle of the leaves and the calls of our winged friends. I promise, it will make you feel better.