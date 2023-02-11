Education leaders came together to sign a partnership agreement between Emory & Henry College and Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon to expand educational opportunities for the region in a morning ceremony Tuesday at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

Emory & Henry signed an agreement with the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center to bring new programs to the Abingdon campus in healthcare and business. As a partner, Emory & Henry will have its own office at the center to work with prospective and current students, and plan courses at the center using its state-of-the-art technology.

The college has recently opened a School of Business and a School of Nursing in addition to its School of Health Sciences and School of Arts & Sciences.

“Emory & Henry College has offered higher education to regional residents for 187 years and in 2021 had the largest incoming first year class in its history and in 2022 has the most residential students on campus, setting records,” said Emory & Henry College President John W. Wells. “The growth is prompting new modes and locations of academic delivery, including the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and new online graduate level degrees in business, nursing, education and mental health counseling. We are committed to continue to serve the region and meet higher education demands for its residents as well as continue to build on economic development with our graduates.”

Both parties will work collaboratively in the use of resources to the greatest advantage in service to the higher education needs of the citizens of the region and encourage expansion of higher education in the region.

“The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center is excited to embark on this new chapter with Emory & Henry College, and we are especially looking forward to expanding programming to accelerate economic development and educational opportunities. This partnership will enhance our mission and ability to meet the needs of the region,” said David Matlock, agency head of the center.