3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $99,900

Spacious older 3 BR 2 BA home in the heart of Marion! This home has lots of character and tons of potential! Original hardwood flooring throughout much of the home. Large open living room and large bedrooms. Sunroom/den with bedroom and bath. Newer metal roof and insulated windows. With some TLC this home could be great for a large family or used as an investment property! Conveniently located in town, close to restaurants, shopping, and Emory & Henry School of Sciences!