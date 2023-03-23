According to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, a motion to suppress evidence was not granted by the court in a case involving 47-year-old Neal Stanley King III of Wytheville. Jones said some charges were dropped and another reduced to a misdemeanor because a material witness became unavailable by the time of trial.
