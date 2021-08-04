4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $425,000

Completely renovated historical home built in 1860. The current owner has improved every inch of this home while making sure it doesn't lose its historical charm. The home sits on almost an acre with road frontage on three sides. There are a total of six beautiful fireplaces throughout the home with two of them being placed back to back between the dining room and the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, plenty of cabinet space, and gorgeous mountain views out the window above the sink. There is a large laundry room right off the kitchen with plenty of room for extra storage. The covered porch can be accessed from the main hall, laundry room, and dining room. The living room and family room are separated by double doors allowing you to have privacy when needed or be fully opened when entertaining. There are two staircases going upstairs, one leading to the main hall and one giving private access to the master bedroom and one of the guest rooms. Call to set up a showing!