Bland County Community Calendar

Rosehill Cemetery: The Rosehill Cemetery Committee is seeking donations for mowing and maintenance. If you have family interred in Rosehill Cemetery in Bastian, please consider making a donation for the upkeep and maintenance of the property. Make checks payable to Rosehill Cemetery and mail them to: P.O. Box 16, Draper, VA 24324. If you have any questions or concerns, call (276) 613-9315.

GED Class Schedule: GED classes for Bland County will be held at Bland County High School in Rocky Gap on Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.

Free Transport Service: The Wythe-Bland Animal Welfare League offers a free transport service to the Margaret Mitchell Spay Neuter Clinic in Bristol on the first Thursday of every month. This free transport helps provide low-cost spaying and neutering to the residents of Wythe and Bland counties for their dogs and cats. For more information and to schedule your place on the transport list, contact the coordinator at (276) 613-3695.

Extended Library Hours: New hours at the Bland County Public Library are Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Cemetery Donations: If anyone has any family or friends buried in the Clear Fork Baptist Cemetery in Rocky Gap and would like to make a donation to help with the upkeep of the grounds and fence that is being built, please send your donation to Clear Fork Baptist Church, P.O. Box 209, Rocky Gap VA 24366. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.

Cemetery Upkeep Donations: Bethany Cemetery in Ceres is encouraging anyone with relatives or friends interred in the cemetery to please consider making a donation to help us maintain the cemetery, as we have always done, to honor your family and friends. These donations are used to cut grass and keep the cemetery presentable. Donations to the cemetery fund can be given in honor of or memory of a loved one or friend. All donations are sincerely appreciated. Donations can be mailed to Bethany Cemetery c/o Otho Cassell, 1462 W. Blue Grass Trail, Ceres, VA 24318.

Cemetery Upkeep Contributions: The Newberry Cemetery on Waddletown Road in Bland is in need of contributions for the mowing upkeep of the cemetery. Please mail your contributions to Beulah T. Newberry 41 Sugar Bottom Drive Bland VA 24315.

Veterans Memorial Bricks: There is not a deadline to buy bricks for the Bland County Veterans Memorial. The cost is $75 a brick. Anyone interested in more information about the bricks or obtaining one for a loved one may contact Karen Hodock at 928-1677.

TOPS Meetings: TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, holds meetings on Mondays at 5 p.m. at Carrington Place in Wytheville, retirement center recreation room. For information, call (276) 620-5144.

Cemetery Upkeep: The Sharon Cemetery Association would appreciation any donations toward the cost of maintaining Sharon Cemetery in Ceres. Donations may be made in honor of or memory of family or friends. In addition to the annual maintenance fund, the late James Wilson, shortly before his death, established an endowment fund to which donations may be made. Checks may be made to the Sharon Cemetery Maintenance Fund or Sharon Cemetery Endowment Fund. All donations are sincerely appreciated and may be mailed to Sharon Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 53, Ceres, VA 24318.

Historical Society Is Open: The Bland County Historical Society will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday.

Cemetery Upkeep: The Old Bland Town Cemetery encourages anyone with relatives or friends buried in the cemetery to please consider making a donation to help with the rising costs of upkeep and maintenance. Donations in memory of or to honor your loved ones may be sent to John Goins, treasurer/trustee, 40 Main St., Bland, VA 24315.

Bland County Farmers’ Market: From May 14 through Oct. 29, the Bland County Farmers’ Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Anyone interested in selling goods can register as a vendor at the market. The market manager can register vendors and assist them in selling their products. Call 276-688-4622 for more information.

Homecoming Parade: Bland County High School’s homecoming parade will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Lineup begins at 6 p.m. at the Bastian Church of God Park, and the parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on the way to the football field. Girls junior and senior powder puff game will be at 7 p.m. at the Bland County Football Field. Light concessions will be sold.