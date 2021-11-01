3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $99,000

Well-kept home with dream garage space in Wytheville, VA. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has large gathering spaces on both levels and is relatively maintenance free. Natural Gas fuels the furnace to heat the 1,545 finished square feet and also powers the range and hot water heater which are all relatively new. A metal roof and vinyl siding has the exterior covered and there's laundry hookups in the spacious kitchen and back porch areas. The total garage space is approximately 1,800 square feet, most of which is heated with a wood stove and provides space for at least 6 vehicles or many other toys. A trio of outbuildings and another shed also appoint the property for other storage offerings. Have all your friends over to help tinker on the toys in these tremendous garages.