 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $99,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $99,000

Well-kept home with dream garage space in Wytheville, VA. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has large gathering spaces on both levels and is relatively maintenance free. Natural Gas fuels the furnace to heat the 1,545 finished square feet and also powers the range and hot water heater which are all relatively new. A metal roof and vinyl siding has the exterior covered and there's laundry hookups in the spacious kitchen and back porch areas. The total garage space is approximately 1,800 square feet, most of which is heated with a wood stove and provides space for at least 6 vehicles or many other toys. A trio of outbuildings and another shed also appoint the property for other storage offerings. Have all your friends over to help tinker on the toys in these tremendous garages.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics