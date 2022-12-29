 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abingdon suffers pair of losses

Lord Botetourt clipped the Abingdon girls 58-36 while Auburn’s Eagles soared to a 52-49 win over the Falcon boys.

In the girls game, Lord Botetourt’s Taylor Orange and Ainsley Anderson each netted 15 points in the lopsided victory. Madilyn Winkerton chipped in 18.

Cadence Waters paced the Falcons with 14 points on the night.

In the boys game, Drew Poyal drained four three-pointers, scoring 16 on the night as the Auburn surprise rolled over Abingdon. Sam Duncan chipped in 15, including three three-pointers.

The Eagles drained nine from beyond the arc in the win.

Dayton Osborne led Abingdon with 17 points and six rebounds, while Evan Ramsey notched a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards. Reece Ketron scored 10 points and hauled in seven rebounds.

