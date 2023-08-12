Nearly 450 new students started calling Emory home last weekend.

The new students joined the Emory & Henry College community from 28 states and 11 countries. Twenty-three percent of the new students arrived from Southwest Virginia or the Tri-Cities region. Forty-eight incoming students are legacy students, with a relative who graduated from Emory & Henry. This incoming class contains 66 transfer students with more than half from community colleges like Virginia Highlands Community College and others from four-year public and private universities.

This incoming class is also increasing the campus diversity with 17% more Hispanic, Asian, and American Indian or Alaskan Native students joining the campus.

By welcoming this new class of students, Emory & Henry will host the largest student body living on campus in Emory & Henry history with more than 1,000 residential students and nearly 1,200 total undergraduate students.

