3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $84,000

Ranch style home with 3 Bed Rooms, spacious eat in kitchen, and large living room. Home needs some repairs, flooring in kitchen area and carpet in 2 bedrooms.
State police have downloaded electronic data from a passenger van as part of their ongoing investigation into a Feb. 11 triple fatality on Int…
A portion of downtown Marion's Main Street was blocked off Thursday night as the Smyth County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search war…
Smyth County Schools are moving ahead with a redesign of student restrooms at all three high schools.
A vision can inspire action. Smyth County is one of four communities in a 19-county, 53-town region that will get help creating a vision. The …
Neighbors say the two properties and the actions taking place on them are threats to their health, safety, and overall wellbeing. County leade…
Area prosecutors had hoped state lawmakers would make changes to recent probation reform during the General Assembly’s 2022 session. The reform, they believe, has had some unintended consequences.
An Ivanhoe man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a Tuesday afternoon incident at his 3779 Ivanhoe Road residence.
Entering the Wohlfahrt Haus Saturday night was like be-bopping back in time when homegrown bands were the rage and kept fans on their feet, ei…
A retired Emory & Henry College professor said he’s only scratched the surface when it comes to collecting information about distinguished and historic African Americans from Southwest Virginia.
A Wythe County man was arrested Tuesday after a domestic incident at his home.