So many people learned how to be better humans through the life of Marion native Joe Rogers.

That was the message Marion Councilwoman Susie Jennings presented last week as she led the town council in adopting a resolution posthumously honoring Rogers’ life and contributions to the community.

Jennings, who attended church with Rogers called him the “rock of Ebenezer Lutheran Church,” and declared, “We all became better people” through his life.

Marion’s council chamber was filled with family members and friends of Rogers, who died on Jan. 17 at 85. According to the resolution, his death left “a tremendous legacy of service, community love, and kindness to all.”

The document noted that Rogers “failed at only one thing – retirement.”

Beginning in the 1960s, he served in a variety of capacities at Blue Ridge Job Corps for more than three decades. Then, he rededicated “his life of service by working in the Records Department of the Smyth County Courthouse until his passing.”

The resolution also celebrated Rogers’ talents as a musician and entertainer from being a “drum major in the Marion Senior High School Marching Scarlet Hurricane Band to performing as part of the Travelers Revision and the Blues Brothers Brothers…” bands.

Later, he and Dan Kegley formed Dan and Joe DJ Music for the Community, through which they helped raise money for community non-profits and charities.

The resolution, which was unanimously adopted by the council, also described Rogers as “a faithful member and trustee of Ebenezer Lutheran Church, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, doggie dad, and friend to everyone he met….”

The document declared that it marked “his prolific career of service and volunteerism as the hallmark of citizenry that epitomizes the very best of Marion.”

Jennings presented a framed copy of the resolution to Rogers’ family. Mayor David Helms reflected on the incredible number of lives touched by Rogers.