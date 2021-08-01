 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $139,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath home situated on two lots in the heart of Rural Retreat. This home has an unbelievable backyard and offers many amenities perfect for families of all sizes. Inside you'll find classic hardwood floors, high ceilings, a spacious kitchen, and the washer & Dryer on the main level. With additional bedrooms upstairs and the partial basement below, you'll find that this house offers plenty of storage options and room to grow. Aggressively priced, this FHA/USDA special should be seen as soon as possible!

