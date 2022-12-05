WORDS TO THE WISE: Joseph was a just man

Matthew 1:18-23

The Gospel of Matthew tells us, during the engagement period between Joseph and Mary, she is found with child. Joseph’s response is one we would expect. He planned to terminate their engagement. However, the way he intends to do it, gives us insight into the kind of man Joseph was. Matthew 1:19: Then Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not willing to make her a public example, was minded to put her away privately. Even though he is hurting, he does not retaliate to hurt Mary. He goes out of his way to make sure he doesn’t point out what to him at the time appeared to be a terrible indiscretion on her part.

I am amazed at how Joseph responds. It is a good model for us today. In this world people are so quick to turn on one another. We expect that to happen in the world of unsaved people. When it happens in the church it seems doubly worse. Some are quick to hurt other people’s reputation based solely on something they hear. They don’t try to find out the facts. They are quick to jump on the bandwagon of some juicy tidbit of information that may or may not be true. Just think if Joseph had gone around telling others of his situation and how bad Mary had treated him. It may seem the right thing to do. People would find out eventually. Joseph does not do that. He chooses not to make a big spectacle out of Mary and this situation. How relieved Joseph must have been when, after thinking on all this, the angel appears to him in a dream and tells him what is really going on. I wonder if he was glad he responded the way he did.

Let’s be like Joseph. Let’s not be so quick to point out the faults of others. And when the time comes to point it out, if it should, let it be with a tender and loving spirit. Before we say anything it may be good to think about it and pray over it. It just may be, in the process of thinking and praying God, will show you what to do or even what the real truth behind the situation is.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to becoming one.

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for your sins and has risen from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and then commit your life to follow Him.