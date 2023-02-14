Northwood whips Rural Retreat

Sam Rhea led the way with 16 points and Northwood dominated the second half in earning a 60-44 win over Rural Retreat in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Harley Turley added 10 points for the Panthers and 10 different players scored in the triumph.

Northwood clung to a 23-22 halftime lead, but opened the third quarter on a 19-7 scoring surge to seize control.

Garrett Worley (12 points) and Gatlin Hight (11 points) were tops for Rural Retreat.

The Fort Chiswell boys suffered a 51-35 setback at the hands of Grayson County, knocking them from the Mountain Empire tourney.

The Pioneer girls picked up an important win in the tournament, besting Giles 64-30.

Bronze for Sage

Roanoke College wrestler Wyatt Sage, a Rural Retreat grad, placed third in the 197-pound weight class during Saturday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament in Winchester, Virginia.

Sage went 2-1 in the event and both of his victories were via pinfall.