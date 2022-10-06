Bluefield University to hold homecoming events

Bluefield University is welcoming alumni and friends to campus for the 2022 Homecoming and Family Weekend, Thursday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 16.

Leading up to Homecoming and Family Weekend, the Student Activities Leadership Team (SALT) is hosting a Spirit Week with themed daily activities, Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14. SALT is hosting a movie night on “Pajama Monday,” a game night on “Twin Tuesday,” splatter paint and lawn games on “Wacky Wednesday,” a bonfire on “Throwback Thursday,” and the annual Homecoming Dance on “Spirit Friday.”

Registration opens along with the Hospitality Room at noon on Friday in Shott Hall A and B. The Homecoming Family Luncheon will also begin at noon in the Dining Hall.

The women’s soccer team will compete against Tennessee Wesleyan University at East River Soccer Complex at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by the men’s soccer team at 3:30 p.m.

The Dr. Donna Watson Goodness and Light Alumni Award will be presented in Easley Library at 4 p.m. on Friday. This award was created in 2017 to honor a former Dean of the School of Education and Social Sciences, Dr. Watson. It recognizes alumni of BU’s Teacher Education Program for their excellence in schools and classrooms.

The Golden Graduate Reception, which honors graduates for reaching fifty years as a Bluefield University alum, will be held in Shott Hall A and B at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Men’s and women’s Alumni Basketball Games will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday in the Dome Gymnasium.

A free community concert featuring Diverse Groove will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Harman Chapel. A high-energy band, Diverse Groove plays a variety of genres and will be performing Motown’s greatest hits while at Bluefield University.

The Student Homecoming Dance will be held at 9 p.m. on Friday.

“This year's Homecoming dance theme is Masquerade, said SALT President Alysia Townsley. “Students are encouraged to dress in their formal best and wear a fun mask. There will be a mask decorating event earlier in the week, so everyone has the chance to bring a mask.”

On Saturday morning, breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Dining Hall, campus tours will begin at 9 a.m. in front of Lansdell Hall, and the Alumni Association will meet in Shott Hall A and B at 10 a.m.

Prospective students who are interested in attending Bluefield University are invited to campus for Open House on Saturday. To register, visit https://www.bluefield.edu/visit-bluefield-university/bu-open-house-october/.

Those interested in planned giving are encouraged to attend the Introduction to the Heritage Society at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Shott Hall A and B. Formed in 2000, the Heritage Society recognizes those that have provided for Bluefield University in their estate plans, wills, or deferred gifts.

The Alumni Awards Banquet will be held at noon on Saturday in Harman Chapel. Alumni are nominated by their peers to be recognized for community service, professional accomplishments, and personal achievements.

This year’s recipients include Mr. Brad McMillion, Volunteer of the Year; Dr. Lewis O. Brogdon, Jr. ‘02, Primitivo Delgado Christian Service Award; Mr. John P. Beckett, Jr. and Mrs. Rebecca Easley Beckett, Honorary Alumni; Mrs. Nicole Coeburn ‘12, Distinguished Young Alumna of the Year; Mrs. Anna Abbey ‘87, Alumna of the Year; and Dr. Robert S. Shackleford, Jr. ‘71, Distinguished Hall of Graduates.

The Homecoming Carnival Tailgate will begin at 4 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium. SALT has partnered with the Art Club, Black Student Alliance, and Student-Athlete Advisory Council to offer a dunk tank, carnival games, prizes, food, and more at this event.

The Rams football team will compete against Reinhardt University at Mitchell Stadium at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free for BU students, faculty, and staff. Adults can purchase tickets for $10, and admission will be $5 for students from other schools.

After the game, students, alumni, and friends are invited to the Homecoming Bonfire outside the Dome Gymnasium.

On Sunday, Highlands Fellowship will lead worship at 11 a.m. in Harman Chapel, and the Dining Hall will begin serving lunch at 11:30 a.m.