George Wythe too quick, too balanced for Bears

George Wythe’s defensive quickness and offensive balance was more than home-standing Bland County could withstand as the Maroons toppled the Bears 74-42 last Tuesday at BCHS.

Ty Campbell hit for 16 points to pace the Maroons’ attack that saw eight different players reach the scoring column. Reed Kirtner and Bryaden Rainey followed with 14 points each for the winners, who upped their MED mark to 4-0 with a 9-1 overall record.

The Bears, which fell to 2-2 MED and 8-4 overall, got 15 points by Chance James. Next was Jake Pauley with eight points and Landon Smith with six points and six rebounds.

The Maroons scored the game’s first seven points and never looked back. The lead reached 14-4 just after the midpoint of the opening period on a steal and layup by Campbell and the visitors went on to hold a 19-6 lead going to the second chapter.

Rainey’s putback with a minute gone in the second quarter pushed the Maroons’ lead to 23-8 before the Bears closed the gap to 23-14 on a free throw by James with 3:25 left before halftime. Bland County would get no closer than nine points the rest of the way as the Maroons closed the period with a 9-6 run that included a three from the corner by David Goode with 10 seconds.

In the third quarter, Kirtner arched in three treys and final the period with 10 points as the Maroons downed the Bears 19-11. He drained two triples during the final 1:12 of the period as George Wythe carried a 51-31 lead to the fourth quarter.

George Wythe turned up the offensive heat down the stretch by crushing the Bears 23-11, getting six points each from Campbell at Conley Martin as the lead continued to swell. Rex Delp aced a trey in the first moments of the period to ignite an 11-0 burst that shot the lead to 62-34 and the Maroons cruised from there.

George Wythe’s JV scored a 47-33 win over Bland County as Malachi Braxton tossed in 12 points and Ezra Sawyer added nine.

Braxton drained three triples in the first period en route to 10 points as the Maroons led 19-8 and was never challenged. A 12-2 Maroons’ third period led by Sawyer’s six points blew the game open.

Bland County saw its record dip to 8-2 with the loss. The Bears got 17 points from Tyler Boone as their top scorer. Austin Straight added seven points.

Bears overpower Blue Devils 57-36

Chance James and Brady Thompson both turned in impressive numbers all across the stat sheet as Bland County rebounded nicely from its loss to George Wythe by overpowering Grayson County 57-36 last Friday in Independence.

James pitched in 16 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists, and four steals as the Bears pushed their record to 3-2 in the MED and 9-4 overall with Thompson firing in three treys en route to 13 points while adding five rebounds, five steals, three assists, and two blocked shots.

Jake Pauley narrowly missed a double-double as he scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. Teammate Landon Smith dropped in three triples for nine points.

Eli Gillespie topped the Grayson County (1-3, 2-6) scoring with 12 points. Maverick Goad and Trenton Simpson added eight and seven points, respectively.

After taking a 13-4 lead in the first period, the Bears got 10 points from James in the second quarter and outscored their hosts 21-13 to up the lead to 34-17 by halftime. Thompson canned a pair of threes in the third stanza as the Bears outshot the Blue Devils 15-10 to put the game out of reach at 49-27 beginning the final stanza.

The JV Bears also rebounded from its loss to George Wythe by running past Grayson County 46-24 and extending its record to 9-2 for the season.

Maroons maul Bears 46-15

McKenzie Tate shot home 14 points to lead a balanced George Wythe attack as the Maroons turned back Bland County’s Bears last Tuesday night at Rocky Gap.

The win kept the Maroons unbeaten in MED play at 4-0 while the overall record went to 7-1. Bland County dropped to 1-3 MED and 6-5 overall.

Backing Tate was MaKaylan Luttrell with eight points. Teammate Abby Berry scored seven points. The Maroons rammed seven triples during the game, including three by Tate.

After Bland County’s leading scorer, McKenzie Tindall, went down to a possible season-ending knee injury during the first half, the Bears couldn’t keep pace with George Wythe. Hoping the injury was no more than a sprain, a visit last Wednesday to an orthopedic doctor to which the doctor believed she had a torn meniscus but no ACL tear. A MRI was to be scheduled to determine if surgery would be needed.

The Maroons led from the outset in scoring the win. George Wythe took a 13-6 first period advantage and extended it to 24-9 by halftime. Tate’s seven markers paced a 15-4 third stanza as the lead ballooned to 39-13 entering the final chapter. The Maroons sealed the deal with a 7-2 run down the stretch.

Bland County was led by Abbi Rasnake with four points followed by three points apiece from Chloe Dillow and Danielle Sanders. Sanders also grabbed six rebounds.

In the JV game, the Bears were knocked from the unbeaten ranks as the Maroons scored a 37-24 win over the Bears. George Wythe outscored Bland County 14-4 in the second period to flip a 10-5 deficit to its favor for a 19-14 halftime lead and stretched it out throughout the second half.

Caroline Harris was the top scorer for the Maroons with 14 points with Madelyn Harris adding seven. For the Bears (8-1), Tinley Worley led with 10 points with Kendall Worley tallying six.

Blue Devils score 41-33 triumph over Bland County

Leading by a single point to start the fourth quarter, Grayson County’s Blue Devils got 12 points from Kaylie Bennett and proceeded to outshoot visiting Bland County 18-11 en route to upending the Bears 41-33 last Friday night at GCHS. The win was Grayson County’s first in the MED opposite three losses and fourth in 11 overall games.

Bennett finished with 14 points in the game. Teammates Chasity Wilson and Kylie Pope each tallied nine markers.

Playing without leading scorer McKenzie Tindall following her injury against George Wythe, the Bears (1-4, 6-6) used seven Amy Meadows points in the first quarter to take an 11-6 advantage. Meadows, who finished with 12 points, dropped in a pair of field goals in the second period as the Bears continued to lead 16-11 at halftime.

Wilson’s five points during the third chapter sparked Grayson County, which doubled the Bears 12-6, erasing its deficit to go on top 23-22 entering the final period. Bennett emerged offensively down the stretch with six baskets and the Blue Devils hit six of its eight free throws to slip away to the win.

Behind Meadows for the Bears was Chloe Dillow with seven points followed by Abbi Rasnake and Danielle Sanders with six points each.

Bland County’s JV got back on the winning track, its record going to 9-1 with a 48-21 win over the Blue Devils.