Area theatre to present 'Elf the Musical'

Theatre Bristol and The Paramount Center for the Arts plan to spread the holiday spirit this season with lots of singing, dancing, and magical moments in "Elf The Musical" on stage weekends Nov.11-20. Tickets on sale now at paramountbristol.org/event/elf/.

Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at 518 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee, The Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, plus processing fees.

In the popular Christmas story, “Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.”

“Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” wrote Music Theatre International.

Founded in 1965 by Cathy DeCaterina, Theatre Bristol is a community theatre serving all ages that also has the distinction as the oldest continually running children’s theatre in northeast Tennessee. Located on historic State Street in Bristol, it also serves Southwest Virginia.

For more information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org. For tickets and more information, visit www.paramountbristol.org, call 423-274-8920, follow Paramount Bristol on Facebook.