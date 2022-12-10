LIBRARY NOTEBOOK: Trivia Night returns

It’s happening again—one of the Wythe County Public Library’s most popular gatherings—Trivia Night, next Friday starting at 6 p.m.

Join in for a whole lot of fun with Christmas Trivia after hours at the library. Come dressed in your favorite (and perhaps your over the top) Christmas PJ/Robes or sweaters.

Check out our “Show Me How” button on our website (just google “Wythe Grayson Regional Library” on your electronic device). This button slides as you scroll up and down our website and is located on the right side of your computer or tablet screen.

The “Show Me How” button has information on various library resources. Right now, we are highlighting: Kanopy-Streaming Cinematic Masterpieces, and Transparent Language- online Language learning. Just click the link and you will be taken to videos and document information. Select what best answers your current question.

Other options are available to view by selecting the Library Resources option. In this section you will find helpful guides to AncestryLibrary Edition, Brainfuse HelpNow Tutoring, Universal Classes, World Book and Libby, just to name a few.

Another option is to check out the guides to social media. View how to set up a Facebook account, Instagram and Pinterest. Never Tweeted before? There is a guide for that as well.

Here’s what’s coming up at our libraries next week:

Don’t forget! Computer Basics classes on Monday at 10 a.m.; Internet Basics and Cyber Security Basics at 11 a.m.. all at the Wythe County Public Library. Classes are free. Registration requested but not required. Seating is limited.

Dungeons and Dragons gaming continues each Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library.

Christmas Storytime for youngsters is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Wythe County Public Library.

Teens and Tweens at the Wythe County Public Library at 4 p.m. offers a crafts program: Ugly Holiday Sweater from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration required, call the library at 276-228-4951 or sign up at the circulation desk.

Christmas After-School Storytime is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Rural Retreat Public Library.

The Wythe County Public Library hosts the Twisted Stitchers on Friday at 4 a.m.

Here are the latest additions ready for checkout at the Wythe County Public Library:

Graphic Novels: “Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?” by Harold Schechter; “Rain” by Joe Hill; “In” by Will McPhail; “Brave New World” by Fred Forham.

Non-Fiction: “In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press” by Katherine Corcoran; “The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder” by Edward Humes.

Fiction: “The Hero of This Book” by Elizabeth McCracken (large print); “The Lemon” by S. E. Boyd; “Less is Lost” by Andrew Greer; “The Fall of Numenor and Other Tales from the Second Age of Middle-Earth” by J. R. R. Tolkien; “The Lindbergh Nanny” by Mariah Fredericks; “The Serpent in Heaven” by Charlaine Harris; “All the Broken Places” by John Boyne; “Heartbroke: Stories” by Chelsea Bieker; “Kalyna the Soothsayer” by Elijah Spector (sci-fi); “Defending Alice: A Novel of Love and Race in the Roaring Twenties” by Richard Stratton; “The Cloisters” by Katy Hays; “All the Blood We Share: A Novel of the Bloody Benders of Kansas” by Camilla Bruce; “The Wintering Place” by Kevin McCarthy (western); “Flight” by Lynn Strong; “The Book Haters’ Book Club” by Gretzhen Anthony; “A Light in the Flame” by Jennifer Armentrout; “Alone with You in the Ether: A Love Story” by Olivie Blake; “One Woman’s War: A Novel of the Real Miss Moneypenny” by Christine Wells; “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham; “The Blackout Book Club” by Amy Green; “All the Ruined Men: Stories” by Bill Glose; “Elizabeth Finch” by Julian Barnes; “The Christmas Wish” by Lindsey Kelk; “Welcome to the Game” by Craig Henderson; “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel; “The City of Mist: Stories” by Carolos Ruiz Zafon; “Tread of Angels” by Rebecca Roanhorse; “The Choice” by Nora Roberts; “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penney (mystery); “Hunting Time” by Jeffery Deaver; “The Socialite’s Guide to Murder” by S. K. Golden (novel); “White Horse” by Erika Wurth; “Fragile Things: Short Fictions and Wonders” by Neil Gaiman; “What We Fed to the Manticore” by Talia Kolluri; “A Line to Kill” by Anthony Horowitz (mystery); “A Shadow in the Ember” by Jennifer Armentrout; “After the Bite” by Lynsay Sands (large print).

Audiobooks: “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine” by Janet Evanovich.

Young Readers: “Creepy Carrots!” by Aaron Reynolds; “The Kindness Book” by Todd Parr; “More Than Money: How Economic Inequality Affects Everything” by Hadley Dyer.

Board Books: “Don’t Push the Button!: A Christmas Adventure” by Bill Cotter; “The Princess Bride: A Counting Story” by Bill Robinson.