You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: VioletAge: 1 yearTemperament: Good with other cats, dogs... View on PetFinder
Violet
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Update: Deputies located the man around 4:30 p.m., and he is being evaluated, according to Maj. Anthony Cline. Students were dismissed from sc…
Members of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force arrested three Wytheville residents on Wednesday following a…
A non-profit organization dedicated to keeping religion and government separate has cautioned Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey to stop postin…
The Smyth County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation following a complaint made against one of its deputies earlier this week.
- Updated
Updated at 3:30 p.m.
- Updated
Dhrupal Patel was returning to Northern Virginia with his wife and child after a vacation in the Smoky Mountains. Rather than drive the inters…
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — A two-car collision along Route 8 on April 10 resulted in the death of Floyd County resident Susan Betsy Vaughn, 75, according to…
A fisherman’s body was found in the South Fork of the Holston River early Thursday morning.
For the second time this week, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has hit a milestone. And this time around, it may be thanks to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
At least two Southwest Virginia sheriffs say they’re concerned about the General Assembly’s decision to legalize marijuana.