A hometown house of worship is celebrating its bicentennial. At the Wytheville Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m., a light supper will be provided, followed by Celtic Sessions, who will perform a collection of Scotch-Irish folk songs. Anne Fontaine Sluder will present a slideshow followed by a brief presentation of the church’s two-century history by Sid Crockett. Celebrations continue on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Following the morning worship message from the Rev. Clay Macaulay, music will be performed by the church’s chancel and children’s choir as well as musical offerings from bagpiper Andrew Meeks. Edwin Lacy will also perform on the banjo along with Bob and Bill Lacy.

The Wytheville Presbyterian Church was founded in 1823 when our town was still known as Evansham. Originally dubbed Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church, Rev. James McConnell, aided by Rev. Steven Buvall, formed the church following William Hay’s desire to have a Presbyterian house of worship built on present day Church Street, which he sold to Charles L. Crockett and James E. Brown. Their wives were among the charter members.

By 1837, the American Presbyterian Church divided in the theological divisions of “Old School,” consisting of highly educated ministers who believed in formal worship that involved parishioners seeking the church, and the “New School,” which believed in a more evangelistic church. Mount Tabor held with the former, more puritanical views. On March 6, 1839, Evansham was renamed Wytheville with a population of five hundred and Church Street was christened from its original name of Cross Street. On Sept. 17, 1841, church member Anne Dabney Stuart Brown, Jeb Stuart’s aunt, penned a letter to Rev. Francis McFarland in hopes of retaining him and bridging the gap between the denominational division.

“I feel at liberty to invite my Old School brethren to come. I am extremely anxious for you to be one of the ministers,” she wrote. “I need say no more to you on the subject, except that our church is in as cold a state as it can be.”

On May 11, 1854, Andrew S. and Sally Fulton deeded a parcel of land to the trustees of the Presbyterian Church, Charles L. Crockett, Joseph Kent, and Ed Walker, which fronted seventy feet on Main Street, adjoined the lot of Isaac Leftwich, and ran back parallel with Leftwich, for a price of $160. The Crockett’s Cove Presbyterian Church was built in 1858 on the site of the famous Battle of Cove Mountain in July 1864. In August 1858, the New School Presbyterians demolished the building on Church Street. The cornerstone for a new 30’x 50’ church was laid in a ceremony headed by General William Terry of Stonewall Brigade fame. On December 16, 1864, the original lot deeded for the first building was burned by order of the Union Army. In August 1882, the Presbyterian Church built what eventually became Plummer Women’s College for $10,000. The earliest mention of a Sunday school library in the church was in the 1880s. Located on the left side of the vestibule, it is described as “a well-used library enjoyed by the children.” Fresh supplies of books were routinely purchased by the congregation for the library.

The first Woman's Foreign Missionary Society was organized in 1889, remaining active until the formation of the Woman's Auxiliary, which was organized February 18, 1921. The church spent the remainder of its first century supporting annual foreign missionary trips. In 1914, while the ceilings and walls were repainted, the Presbyterian Church was offered the use of the Wytheville Opera House as worshipping space.

In 1924, a new church building was erected for $28,000 with over $14,000 in refurbished equipment. Rev. William Hammond Bowman, who ministered at the church from 1929-1939, served as a navy lieutenant in WWI against the Germans in the Baltic Sea. Among the lady missionaries were Janette and Lena Fontaine. Janette (1886-1972) was appointed medical missionary in the Belgian Congo while Lena (1888-1981) was a Bible school teacher in Korea. Both ladies are interred at the East End Cemetery, which was established by the church in 1863, then given to the Town of Wytheville in 1956.

In 1943, the Wytheville Presbyterian Church reached a record membership of 452. On March 4, 1962, the Abingdon Presbyterian Children's Home relocated from Foster Falls to Wytheville, where it still operates today. On February 17, 1980, installation of a new steeple had been completed.

Rev. Thomas Sproule was born March 25, 1920 in Rosemont, Pennsylvania. In 1962, he came to Wytheville Presbyterian Church, where he served as minister until his retirement in 1990. Dr. Sproule was bestowed the title of Minister Emeritus and remained an active member of the church until his passing in 2010. Tom received many local honors, including the Wytheville Jaycees Distinguished Service Award, Minister of the Year, the Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Citizen Award, the Civic Wall of Honor and the Sports Hall of Fame. In honor of his 90th birthday, the Town of Wytheville proclaimed Thursday, March 25, 2010, as Rev. Dr. Thomas Sproule Day.

On June 15, 1992, the renovated sanctuary was dedicated. Reverend Dr. Michael Wingard was called to service on July 14, 1992. He served until 2001. In recent years, the longest-tenured minister was Rev. Joseph Bradford ‘Brad’ Simpson IV, who served from May 1, 2003 until Jan. 30, 2019. The present minister, Rev. Dr. John K. Langham, who began his service on Nov. 3, 2020, will preside over the 200th anniversary celebration of the Wytheville Presbyterian Church on Oct. 7 and 8.