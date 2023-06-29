A Wytheville pond captures the magical light of a summer sunset. Stacy Phillippi Beamer took this shot before smoke from wild fires in Canada hazed up the local skies.
A magical moment in Wythe
Related to this story
Most Popular
Accused of stealing and wrecking a classic car on Tuesday, a Wytheville man is being held without bond on felony and misdemeanor charges.
Police said the driver sped directly at the officer. The officer opened fire before he was struck by the car.
UPDATE: Driver of tractor-trailer that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel has died, officials say
Officials are working to identify the driver, who was inside the truck’s cab when it was pulled from the water.
Visitors to Virginia State Parks have a new way to earn rewards. Thirty-one parks are now offering Wandering Waters Paddle Quest, a self-paced…
The Marion Marlins swim team has competed against all three of the teams in its association so far and have posted some impressive results, de…