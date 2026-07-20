Mooney takes seventh in NC meet Jul 20, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Marion's Jacob Mooney throws the discus in the Region 2D track and field meet. Emily Ball Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marion’s Jacob Mooney finished seventh in the boys shot put (57-2) at the Adidas Nationals outdoor track and field meet last month in Greensboro, North Carolina.kAm|@@?6J H2D E96 'w${ r=2DD a DE2E6 492>A:@? :? E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^96C2=54@FC:6C]4@>^DA@CED^2CE:4=60gfg75b`a\_c6f\cfhh\23_5\ha3bd62dabd6]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmD9@E AFE 2?5 5:D4FD =2DE >@?E9]k^2mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Thousands of people have ignored the signs cautioning drivers not to speed through the Interstate 81 work zone near Exit 45 in Marion. Beyond … Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community. Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies. School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Monday evening, Dr. Brad Haga, Smyth County School superintendent, told the School Board that the loss of school-based health clinics at sever… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple…