Church Notes

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.