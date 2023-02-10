Exactly 30 years ago on Feb. 14, my hubby bent down on one knee near the glowing lights of The Rotunda and asked me to marry him.

This, after he’d said many times in the previous months that he would NEVER pick an obvious day, like Valentine’s Day or my birthday, to propose. He truly surprised me that cold February night. I also got a dozen roses to commemorate the day.

Several decades later, I still love that wonderful guy who proposed on The Lawn. Even if he never gives me flowers anymore. Things change, like…

Ten years ago, I had four children at home, and Valentine’s Day triggered The Great Writing of the Cards. Sometimes I, in a fever dream inspired by Pinterest, dreamed of making handmade Valentines. My creative side loved the idea! But here’s the thing. Four children x 24 classmates = a lot of red paper to cut. So, instead, I escorted my kids, aged 5 through 12, down the red and pink holiday aisle of Walmart to find the right cards to hand out at school. Everyone gravitated to something different. Foldable basketball hoops for the eldest. Princesses for the girl. Super heroes for the younger two. And we couldn’t forget to buy candy for all those cards.

Back at home, we spread out (and sometimes punched out) the cards on the kitchen table. Got out the class lists and pencils or pens. (Again, everyone wanted something different.) Chose a card for each classmate and wrote their name on the card (not too big!) While I appreciated the exercise in penmanship (Wait, do parents print up Valentine labels now? Or are Valentine greetings delivered via TikTok?), and the even more important lesson of being generous and inclusive with the giving of greetings, Valentine’s Day wore me out. Let’s not even discuss the aftermath of the classroom Valentine party. (I was the mom who always brought in a fruit tray.)

As my kids morphed into teens who would NOT DREAM of sending Valentines (except for my girl who made them for her friends), I shifted to a cookie baking tradition. I found a fabulous recipe that included a touch of almond extract and an awesome frosting. My giant heart shaped cookies always got rave reviews.

This year, I’m not sure how we will “do” Valentine’s Day. I do not expect, or even desire, roses or a romantic dinner. My youngest, the only child at home, and hubby will surely appreciate the giant heart sugar cookies, but shouldn’t there be something else?

It occurred to me while pondering this upcoming Hallmark holiday that “pink” (the ubiquitous color for Valentine’s Day) looks a lot like the word “kind.” Check out the letters in each word. Shuffle the i, n, k, and rotate the p 180 degrees. You get kind!

How about, instead of rolling our eyes every time we see pink and red in the next week, we take those cupids and hearts as a reminder to BE KIND. You don’t need a special “Valentine” to celebrate the holiday. You just need to bring kind-heartedness to the people around you.

You also need chocolate. Just a few pieces. I like Ghirardelli’s Dark Chocolate, caramel, and sea salt. What about you?

Happy Valentine’s Day! PINK=KIND!

Julia Tomiak lives in Wythe County and writes about words, holidays, and more at her blog Diary of a Word Nerd at www.juliatomiak.com