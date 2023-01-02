Short-stay option on the way

Tazewell closed the year with good news as Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office on Dec. 27 announced that the town was getting $600,000.

The money is part of $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization funds awarded across the state. “IRF grants provide gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in distressed communities,” a press release from the governor’s office said.

Twenty-tow communities across the state received money from the fund. The town of Tazewell will renovate the former Sunnyside Manor into a regionally recognizable, short-term housing development.

“The Back of the Dragon a popular nearby driving route draws motorsport enthusiasts from around the world, and this project will enable the town to keep that tourism funding within the local economy by allowing visitors to remain in the locality overnight. The project expects to create at least seven jobs and generate new local and state taxes,” the release said.

The project seeks to develop the former Sunnyside Manor apartment complex, which is just a short distance away from the Back of the Dragon Welcome Center, into a 12-unit short-stay lodging property with 34 beds. Plans call for the town to lease the facility to Dragon Property Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Back of the Dragon Properties.

VCEDA awarded the town $100,000 in April of 2021 to assist with purchasing the property. According to Dragon Properties’ plan, the project will be funded by $1,182,483 in private investment. The Cumberland Plateau Planning District (CPPD) had approved a Cumberland Plateau Regional Opportunity Plan, (CProp) grant of $200,000 for the project.

“The transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into productive, usable spaces is crucial to catalyzing economic growth to create thriving communities. The Industrial Revitalization Fund continues to be an important resource for those redevelopment efforts, spurring regional partnerships, economic development and job growth across the Commonwealth,’ Youngkin said in the press release.

The Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) leverages local and private resources to achieve market-driven redevelopment of vacant and deteriorated industrial and commercial properties. The program is targeted toward vacant non-residential structures whose poor condition creates physical and economic blight to the surrounding area in which the structure is located. Projects were reviewed and evaluated competitively, with an emphasis on those with a high level of blight, identification of impediments to economic development efforts, alignment with regional or local strategies, availability of matching resources, the level of community distress where the property is located and an identified and feasible end use.

“These funded projects are transforming deteriorated structures that impede future economic development efforts into small businesses, tourism destinations, and sources of community pride,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Through IRF grants, we are able to make investments in both Virginia’s infrastructure and vibrancy by supporting impactful projects, encouraging strategic collaborations, and fostering economic development efforts across the Commonwealth.”

The 22 awarded projects will create over 600 jobs and leverage an additional $72.8 million in public and private investment and include five mixed-use projects that will create nearly 200 new residential units. Since 2012, the IRF program has funded 38 projects that have revitalized vacant, blighted buildings. These projects have generated more than $121 million in other public and private investment and resulted in the creation of more than 485 jobs across the Commonwealth.