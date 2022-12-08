Wytheville man sentenced for possessing child pornography

The exploited became the exploiter.

William Samuel Walters said he was 6 years old when he was molested by a family member.

On Thursday, the now-74-year-old was wheeled into a Wythe County courtroom to be punished for possessing hundreds of images of other children being sexually abused.

In July, the Wytheville resident pleaded guilty to 150 counts of possessing child pornography, but his punishment was delayed to allow time for a pre-sentence report and psychosexual evaluation.

A probation officer who interviewed Walters from jail said he told her about the abuse and said he was adopted by another family because of it.

“It has always haunted me,” Walters said on Thursday.

According to testimony, Walters, an Ohio native, moved to Wytheville to live with his daughter and son-in-law, both of whom testified in his defense.

Police searched their residence in 2020, and prosecutor Terri Bowles said hundreds of pornographic images were found on Walters’ computer.

“He says, ‘I know why you are here,’” Bowles said Walters told investigators. “It’s about my fantasies of the young ones.”

Walters claimed he got into internet chat rooms looking for older women to date, but “younger women” wanted to talk to him.

Police said he admitted to possessing and distributing child porn to others.

Saying she was “shocked” by the allegations against her father, Walters’ daughter said she would still allow him to stay with her again.

“I really think he deserves a chance to live his last years around family who cares about him,” she said.

Walters’ son-in-law said Walters had been a positive influence in his life and that he’d also allow him to return.

“This whole thing has been extremely hard on the whole family,” he said.

Both witnesses said Walters -- along with his physical problems -- appeared to be suffering from dementia.

Agreeing with the commonwealth that Walters deserved to be punished, his attorney, Robert Dean, asked Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. to temper that punishment with mercy.

He said Walters had been a good father, a good grandfather and, up until his child porn convictions, had no criminal history.

“We want to punish people and we also want to bring them back,” Dean said.

Bowles, though, said Walters, other than pleading guilty, had done nothing else to accept responsibility for his crimes. She urged the judge to follow suggested state sentencing guidelines that called for a punishment between 94 and 150 years in prison.

“We have to stop it (child sexual exploitation),” she said. “We have to set an example.”

Taking Walters’ age and lack of a criminal record into consideration, Showalter sentenced him to 100 years in prison with 92 years suspended, which means he has eight years to serve.

After his release, Walters will be on probation for two years, during which time he can’t have computer access or unsupervised contact with minors.

He also has to register as a sex offender.

Walters has been held in the New River Valley Regional Jail while awaiting trial.

Following Thursday’s hearing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones said he didn’t agree with the sentencing.

“I feel that the egregious and disgusting nature of the crimes warranted more,” he wrote in an email.